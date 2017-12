Have your say

BUDDING crafters will be selling their goods in Lee-on-the-Solent this morning.

From 9am-12.30pm, the Lee Residents Association will be hosting a table top craft sale at Lee-on-the-Solent Methodist Church Hall in the High Street.

There will also be the opportunity to meet Father Christmas.

Admission to the event is free.

For more information about the event, and to book a table for future sales, people can contact Ray Harding on (023) 9255 1706.