Tapestry workshops announced

BUDDING crafters will have the opportunity to try their hand at working on tapestries.

Starting on Monday, February 19, artist Hilary Charlesworth will be running a five-week workshop series on woven tapestries at Making Space in Havant.

Hilary has been spinning and weaving for nearly 30 years, and featured in Kirstie Allsop’s Channel Four television programme Kirstie’s Homemade House.

The news comes following a charity’s recent visit from Princess Anne, with Making Space hoping to use that as a springboard for upcoming projects.

The workshop, titled The Introduction to Woven Tapsestry, will take place every Monday from 7-9pm.

To book a place on the course call (023) 9247 2491.