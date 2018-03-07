Take yourself on a journey through Victorian suburbia, as Titchfield Festival Theatre introduces you to the world of the hapless Mr Charles Pooter, Mr Nobody.

The Diary of a Nobody – A Story for Everybody

Pooter is a clerk in the City of London who chronicles his daily routine, detailing every minute triviality of his life. This version of The Diary of a Nobody is a new adaptation by Terri Crawley, a member of Titchfield Festival Theatre and the director.

This delightfully charming play was first published in Punch magazine as a series of articles, back in 1892 and was once described by the novelist Evelyn Waugh as “the funniest book in the world”. Written by brothers George and Weedon Grossmith, the articles were inspired by the proliferation of diaries which were available at the time, resulting in the famous publication producing a series of spoof memoirs. After all, if everybody had a diary – why shouldn’t a Nobody?

The brilliant comic writing and late 19th century setting makes this an obvious choice for audiences to explore the life of Pooter and the minutiae of his experiences and relationships with his family. Pooter lives in a six-bedroom house, although “not counting basement” as he so correctly records in his diary.

You will be able to share his frustrations as he deals with a new house, upwardly mobile wife Carrie (aspiring), inconsiderate friends, inept servants, tardy work colleagues, head-scratching tradesmen and an indefatigable sense of his own importance. Oh, and a tin of Pinkford’s Enamel Paint – red, of course! It is the best colour, after all. A night of sheer Victorian entertainment with musical accompaniment is promised….

The Diary of a Nobody is a story of its time, but also gives us a reflection on our society today. Over the years, it has inspired many other diaries and memoirs, notably The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 ¾ as well as the celebrated Private Eye spoof diaries.

The opening night performance will be held on Wednesday 7th March starting at 7.30pm with further performances on 8th, 9th, 10th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th March. Additionally, there will be a matinee performance on Sunday 11th March starting at 2.30pm.

For more information, please go to http://titchfieldfestivaltheatre.com/or contact our Box Office on 01329 556156.