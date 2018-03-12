A big load of laughs at Big Mouth Comedy Festival

Have your say

It was non-stop gags, one-liners and funny anecdotes at the Portsmouth Guildhall for a two-day festival of laughter.

The Big Mouth Comedy Festival took place over the weekend with some of the UK’s top comedians taking to the stage including Russell Kane, Andy Parsons, Lee Nelson and Seann Walsh.

Zoe Lyons knows where to find comedy Picture: Vernon Nash

The event also had up-and-coming stars from Portsmouth and the surrounding areas entertaining the crowds with their acts.

It was such a great success organisers are already talking about next year’s event.

Over the two days the audience laughed along to Nathan Caton, Chris McCausland and Angela Barnes as well as Portsmouth Comedian Of The Year

winner Nathan Eagle.

Local comedian James Alderson compered the main stage Picture: Vernon Nash

Norman Lovett and Hattie Hayridge, from Red Dwarf, and Blackadder’s Tony Robinson hosted Q&A sessions.

Red Dwarf stars Hattie Haydridge and Norman Lovett in an audience Q&A Picture: Vernon Nash

A Young Comedian of the Year contestant Picture: Vernon Nash

Milo McCabe as Troy Hawke Picture: Vernon Nash