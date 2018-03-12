A big load of laughs at Big Mouth Comedy Festival

It was non-stop gags, one-liners and funny anecdotes at the Portsmouth Guildhall for a two-day festival of laughter.
The Big Mouth Comedy Festival took place over the weekend with some of the UK’s top comedians taking to the stage including Russell Kane, Andy Parsons, Lee Nelson and Seann Walsh.
The event also had up-and-coming stars from Portsmouth and the surrounding areas entertaining the crowds with their acts.
It was such a great success organisers are already talking about next year’s event.
Over the two days the audience laughed along to Nathan Caton, Chris McCausland and Angela Barnes as well as Portsmouth Comedian Of The Year
winner Nathan Eagle.
Norman Lovett and Hattie Hayridge, from Red Dwarf, and Blackadder’s Tony Robinson hosted Q&A sessions.