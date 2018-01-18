Anton and Erin's new show Broadway to Hollywood heads for the golden era

Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag announce an exciting new show, Broadway to Hollywood.

A stunning new production of dance, music and song, it showcases the undisputed talent of the nation’s favourite ballroom couple and a stellar supporting cast including star vocalist Lance Ellington, six world-class ensemble dancers and the 25-piece London Concert Orchestra conducted by Richard Balcombe.

Sensational choreography, sparkling costumes and a musical score to include such classics as Somewhere in Time, Cry Me a River, Mr Bojangles, Downtown, This Nearly Was Mine, New York, New York, ‘Couple of Swells’ and Libertango promise a performance befitting the King and Queen of the ballroom.

The show will also feature the popular Q&A section providing some fun interaction with the audience.

Commenting on the show, Anton says: 'It’s show time again!

'Erin and I are delighted to be back with a brand new production.

'This will be our tenth tour so we really hope you will be able to join us in celebrating a decade of dance!'

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Sunday, January 21

mayflower.org.uk