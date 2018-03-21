Bond Girl Madeline will ‘Q the Music’

Madeline Smith and Roger Moore in Live and Let Die
A FORMER Bond girl will be taking to the stage in Portsmouth for a James Bond-themed concert this weekend.

Madeline Smith, who starred as Miss Caruso in the 007 flick Live and Let Die – Roger Moore’s first outing as the secret agent – will be featuring as the compere for a concert at the Kings Theatre in Southsea on Friday night – which she says ‘means more’ than any concert she’s done before.

Actress Madeline Smith now

The James Bond Concert Spectacular will be performed by Q The Music Show, featuring the most well-known and well-loved songs from the 007 franchise.

Madeline says she stumbled across the role ‘by chance’ – but with a special connection to the area, cannot wait to perform in Portsmouth.

She said: ‘About two years ago the orchestra appeared in Pinewood. I went along but was told there was no room, so had to go home.

‘When Warren Wringham from the orchestra found out about it he invited me in and I became a huge fan – I went along to performances in Fleet and Surrey, among others.

‘Soon after that I was asked to become the compere for the orchestra. I accepted the offer but had never done anything like this before.’

Having now done a couple of shows, Madeline says she is looking forward to bringing the show to Portsmouth – a city that she says is of great emotional importance to her.

She said: ‘I have done two shows so far and have absolutely loved it, because I can really just be myself.

‘It is a scripted performance but I have a tendency to go off-piste a little and engage with the audience, which is a big reason why I enjoy it.

‘When I started doing this I was a bit scared, but now I love it more than anything I have ever done.

‘Portsmouth, and Southsea in particular, is a place that is very important to me.

‘My best friend from school lives in Southsea so I am always popping down here to see her – and many of my ancestors are also buried in Highland Road Cemetery, since they had a naval background.

‘To be part of a performance down here is very touching for me. Being here in Portsmouth means so much more to me than any of the other performances I have done so far.

‘Portsmouth is a wonderful place and this is a wonderful theatre.’

Tickets are still available for the concert, which will start at 6pm on Friday.

To purchase tickets people can go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whats-on/music/james-bond.