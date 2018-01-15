CHIPPER CLUB: Congratulations to Faith, the Kings junior reviewer for 2018

Greetings Chipsters everywhere! At the end of 2017 the Chipper Club teamed up with the Kings Theatre, Southsea, to find the theatre’s junior reviewer for 2018.

I loved reading through your wonderful reviews of the shows and Christmas films you had seen, and I can now reveal that 10-year-old Faith Thorpe has won the competition!

Melinda Messenger starred as Fairy Sparkle in Snow White at the Kings Theatre Picture by: Malcolm Wells (170922-9122)

For her prize, Faith will get two tickets to all the children’s shows at the Kings in 2018 – these include Madagascar: A Musical Adventure and Awful Auntie.

Look out for Faith’s reviews over at kingsportsmouth.co.uk, but for now, enjoy her review of Snow White:

On December 9, I went to see Snow White at the Kings Theatre.

When me and my family walked through, we all gasped at what we saw. I saw this beautiful fairy come out from the side of the stage. Fairy Sparkles, she introduced herself to the huge crowd. The crowd cheered and clapped as we realised the show was about to start, I couldn’t believe that the time had come that I had waited all day for.

When the pantomime started, these magical dancers came on stage – I loved them! We first meet Snow White who is lovely and an amazing singer. I was so impressed with how beautiful her voice was.

Up next was a man called Muddles – he is Snow White’s best friend, he kept us all entertained through the show, singing and making us laugh.

He was trying to help set Snow White up with Prince Valentine, a dashing prince, but the evil stepmother was trying to stop this happy ending from happening. She is so mean!

Along came Muddles’ mum called Sarah Spoilit – she was the best character, she made me laugh so much with all her outfit changes and funny jokes. She did a good job of trying to help Muddles and Prince Valentine’s huntsman keep Snow White away from her evil queen who wants her dead for being so beautiful, unlike herself – booooooo!

The second half started with the evil queen and the huntsman. The queen had put a spell on the huntsman to kidnap Snow White, take her to the woods and bring back her heart so the queen would be the fairest in all the land.

But this plan went wrong as Snow White ran away in the woods. She came across a small house – I loved how cute it looked and wondered who could live there. Snow White fell asleep in a bed as she was so tired and then we hear some little voices and see the seven dwarfs coming. They were so funny.

The dwarfs had to go to work but they told Snow white not to open the door to anyone who came around. Hi ho, hi ho, it’s off to work they go!

The door knocked and Snow White asked if she should answer. We said ‘no’ but she did anyway. It was a little old lady who had a basket of apples – we all knew it was the evil queen really!

She gave Snow White an apple and when she bit into it she fell to the floor as the apple was filled with poison. Oh no!

She needed the kiss from her true love to wake her up. Fairy Sparkles was going to make sure Prince Valentine rescued her. The whole gang arrived in the woods, found Snow White and Prince Valentine kissed her. She woke up, they got married and lived happily ever.

The cast came back on and sang 12 Days of Christmas. It was so funny – the best thing outside of the show as the huntsman accidentally slipped on stage. We weren’t meant to laugh but we all did.

This pantomime was amazing and I can’t wait to see what will be on next year.

