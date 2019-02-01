Clare Plumridge’s dream role in Grease wins her Best Actress in The Guide Awards

Playing the feisty Pink Lady, Rizzo in Grease was a long-held ambition for Clare Plumridge.

And winning the Best Actress award is the cherry on the cake.

Speaking about tackling the role in Fareham Musical Society’s production at Ferneham Hall, she says: ‘It was amazing, it’s always been a bit of a dream to play this part. I think I first saw Grease when I was six or seven and everyone else always wanted to be Sandy, but for me it was Rizzo.

‘To get cast initially was a dream, and then to get to play her was a dream, and then to be nominated, then shortlisted, now this… I’m really proud.’

And she adds that she had no expectations of winning: ‘Absolutely not, I saw a couple of the other people in action in their shows, and I felt quite honoured just to be there with them. ‘This was a real shocker, but a very pleasant surprise.’

The show, which tells the story of love across the divide at a 1950s’ American high school, was also shortlisted in the Best Amateur Musical category.

Rhian Gardner was runner-up for playing Truly Scrumptious in CCADS’ Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang.