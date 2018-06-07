Doctor Who actress set to star at Groundling Theatre’s Comic Con next month

Have your say

SCIENCE fiction fans are readying themselves for an out-of-this-world experience at a city theatre’s latest summer spectacle.

Doctor Who actress Katy Manning is one of the guest stars at Groundlings Theatre’s Comic Con next month.

Portsmouth Comic Con at The Guildhall last month

Katy, who played the time-travelling doctor’s assistant for 77 episodes in the 1970s, will be meeting fans during the event, which theatre bosses say is being given a film and TV twist.

The event follows on from the success of Portsmouth Comic Con last month – which featured Groundlings Theatre’s artistic director, Richard Stride, as one of the guests.

Richard was sat at the signers’ table next to Red Dwarf star Norman Lovett to meet fans.

He was best known for playing Ewan McGregor’s combat double in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Return of the Sith in 2002 and 2005, as well as quirky computer-generated alien Poggle the Lesser, in Episode II.

Richard said he was now excited to be staging a convention at his beloved Groundlings, in Kent Street, Portsea.

Groundlings Theatre Comic-Con will be similar to a film and TV convention, he added, featuring sets and recreations from Back to the Future, Harry Potter, Star Wars and Return to OZ.

Other guests invited to the spectacle include Jack Klaff, who featured in James Bond, and Brian Wheeler, who has featured in both Harry Potter as a Gringotts’s Goblin and an Ewok in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.

Organisers are urging those eager to join the fun to make sure they book their tickets in advance.

The event is due to take place on both Saturday, July 28, and Sunday, July 29,

Tickets can be booked online, via the phone or in person at the box office.

Entrance fees range from £8 to £14. All ages are welcome to attend the spectacle.

Events on both days take place from 11am to 5pm.

For full details about the theatre’s convention, call the box office on 023 9273 7370.

Alternatively, visit Groundlings’ website at www.groundlings.co.uk