Enter The Cold Room as part of Titchfield Festival Theatre’s New Play season

The Cold Room is at times funny, at others a powerful and poignant expression of love and loss, and it is the second production in Titchfield Festival Theatre’s 2019 New Play Season.

The play is written by Clare Campbell-Collins and was long listed for the Papatango New Writing prize in 2016 and Pint Sized at the Bunker 2017.

Set in a Chapel of Rest where a young woman is mourning her father, at closing time the undertaker is keen to go home but the young woman is unable to leave. What follows is an elaborate game of cat and mouse where she evades his every attempt to persuade her to go. As the game continues they reveal more and more about themselves and gradually begin to develop a bond. But, are they prepared for what lies behind the funeral parlour’s cold room door?

Kevin Fraser, artistic director of TFT and The Cold Room’s director, says: ‘We chose to perform this play because of the superb quality of writing and the fact that it is a really interesting story, with an excellent cast. It really excited me.

‘The Cold Room is in essence part comedy and part ghost story rolled into one. We think that the audience will love the unusual and interesting aspects of this play – in reality there are two or three genres in this one production, which is quite reflective, as well as being very funny.’

THE COLD ROOM

Titchfield Festival Theatre

January 21-26

titchfieldfestivaltheatre.com