Fareham Musical Society is feeling patriotic

It's been nicknamed 'Brexit' by the cast but next week Fareham Musical Society stage a compilation of the greatest songs from musicals based in Great Britain.

From the modern contemporary Kinky Boots, We Will Rock You, Billy Elliot and Matilda to the old favourites Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Mary Poppins, My Fair Lady and Oliver to name but a few.

Director Graeme Clements was given a blank page 18 months ago for a compilation and so with all the news about being British and how great our country is, he decided on the title The Best of British Musicals.

Graeme directed the society's successful A to Z of Musicals in 2014 and was happy to work with the same musical director, Val Tucker and choreographer Beth Marshall.

'I felt we had a winning team and our skills complement each other really well,' says Graeme.

'We have worked tirelessly to bring a wonderful blend of singing, dancing and drama with our 70 strong cast.'

The cast includes 35 children who perform their own songs as well as joining the adult cast for blockbusters like Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and the stunning finale from Mary Poppins.

The team have also included musicals which are not normally seen in this type of show such as Taboo, Woman in White, Scrooge, Jekyll & Hyde and Billy.

'The opening sequence is unusual but truly striking,' states Graeme who has had to stage every song differently to how the show is performed in the musical it's from to comply with copyright laws.

'We have had great fun thinking up original routines without losing the enjoyment of the song, there are a few surprises and a few patriotic moments too.'

It is at Ferneham Hall in Fareham from March 13-17. Go to fernehamhall.co.uk.