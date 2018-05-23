Festival to celebrate the Bard

JULIUS Caesar will kick off this year’s Shakespearian Summer Festival at a 600-year-old barn.

Titchfield Festival Theatre are staging the play as the team believe Shakespeare’s political thriller is as relevant now as when it was first produced back in 1599 with themes of loyalty and distrust; love and jealousy; ambition and conflict.

Artistic Director of Titchfield Festival Theatre Kevin Fraser said: ‘Julius Caesar is undoubtedly one of Shakespeare’s most famous and well known plays, making it a superb choice for the start of our 2018 Summer Season at the Great Barn.

‘Shakespeare wrote Caesar at a time when Britain’s monarch, Queen Elizabeth I, was nearing the end of her reign and around her, there was considerable jostling and conflict about who should succeed her, with no heir apparent.

‘In Julius Caesar we see how similar power struggles take place between the actors; representing a clash of ideas and arguably offering differing perspectives on the play’s principal characters.’

The production opens on Tuesday May 29 and runs until Thursday June 7 with the matinee performance being held on Sunday June 3 .

For more information, please go to titchfieldfestivaltheatre.com/or contact our Box Office on 01329 556156.