Gecko's new show The Wedding examines the contracts of modern life

Following its sell-out tour of Institute, award-winning physical theatre company Gecko returns with its latest show, The Wedding.

Combining movement, imagery and provocative narratives in Gecko’s trademark style, The Wedding brings every day contractual obligations into question with an emotionally charged and spectacular performance from an ensemble of international performers, set in dystopian world in which we are all brides, wedded to society.

Amit Lahav, director of The Wedding and artistic director of Gecko, says: 'Inspiration for creating work is all around us. It’s in our personal lives, in the news, politics, and in the relationships that we have with our friends, families and colleagues. By delving further into these relationships, I was struck by a sense that we are all married, bound by the many contracts of modern life.

'The Wedding is inspired by these complexities of human nature: the struggle between love and anger, creation and destruction, community and isolation. For this show, we have created a dystopian world in which every one of us is a bride, wedded to society. But what are the terms of this relationship? And can we consider a divorce?'

The Wedding is Gecko’s seventh touring production. The first work in progress sharing was performed in June 2016 at Pulse Festival in Ipswich with further development then continuing throughout Autumn 2016 and Spring 2017. The show previewed in March 2017 at Northern Stage in Newcastle before it began touring.

NST Campus, Southampton

March 6-9

nstheatres.co.uk