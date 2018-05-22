GOING OUT: Six great things to do in the next 48 hours, May 22 and 23

A quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow
ROOTS: Woody Pines’ intensely catchy rhythms, jumpy lyrics, and wildly delirious sense of fun will have you dancing to classic country blues.
The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, tonight, 7.15pm
MARKET: From home-cooked cakes to free range eggs, and home-made knitwear to greeting cards, Fareham Country Market will satisfy all of your needs.
Portchester Library, tomorrow, 9.30am-3pm
FILM: The love between an unlikely match blossoms in tricky circumstances during this romantic spectacle. The Exception is set to be a whirlwind of emotion.
The Spring Arts Centre, Havant , tomorrow, 1.45pm
AM-DRAM: Highbury Players present two very different plays, Closed Circuit TV and Just the Two of us, in a tightly packed production with their own twists. Tickets cost £8.
St Philip’s Hall, Cosham , tonight, 7.30pm
TALK: Andy Robertshaw, a First World War expert, presents an illustrated talk and exhibition on the story of the Great War archaeology. Tickets cost £5.
Gosport Discovery Centre, tomorrow, 7.30pm
MUSICAL: The Victorian streets of London come alive in Hayling Musical Society’s performance of the Dickens’ classic, Oliver.
Hayling Island Community Centre, tonight, 7.30pm