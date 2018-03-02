Groundlings Theatre to hold open casting call for upcoming musical

GROUNDLINGS Theatre is looking for the leads in its forthcoming production of the musical My Fair Lady.

There is an open casting at the Kent Street, Portsea, venue from 6.30pm-9.30pm on Friday, March 9. The show will run from July 12 to 22, so any auditionees will need to be available on those days.

The songs they will be covering are I Could Have Danced All Night for the women, and Get Me To The Church On Time for men. They will also be asked to read a short passage from the show.

Just turn up at the theatre and register at the box office for the workshop audition.