Hamilton, Les Miserables, Chicago and more feature in Fareham Musical Society’s latest at Ferneham Hall

Fareham Musical Society return to the main stage of Ferneham Hall in March following their acclaimed production of Sherlock Holmes and the Hound of the Baskervilles’ in the Octagon Studio.

Featuring an eclectic mix of musicals both old and new, Wow, That’s what I call Musicals! will take audiences on a journey through classic favourites such as Les Misérables and Chicago through to brand new musicals such as the phenomenon of Hamilton to School of Rock.

It also marks the debut for director Hannah Edwins, who is swapping her place on the stage to lead the 38-strong adult cast for the very first time.

‘I am very excited to get on the Ferneham stage to show the audience the talented cast we have.’

She adds: ‘It’s certainly a different challenge to what I’m used to. It feels like five minutes ago we were on stage in Grease worrying about remembering dance moves, but now I’m thinking about the whole cast of adults, teams of children and all sorts.’

Joining Hannah in the production team are Natalie Cleave as the choreographer as well as musical director Louise Helyer, who rejoins Hannah following the FMS Youth Theatre production of Their Scarves Were Red last year.

The three of us have had a great time putting the show together,’ Hannah beams, ‘making tweaks to the running order and getting the right balance of solos and ensemble work in. We’ve tried to put together songs from a mixture of different musicals, some classic West End hits as well as more modern, up and coming shows.’

The cast features some of the area’s finest talent, including current Guide Award winner Clare Plumridge – who won Best Actress for Rizzo in Fareham’s production of Grease – and two teams of children from Fareham Musical Society’s very own Youth Theatre.

WOW! THAT’S WHAT I CALL MUSICALS

Ferneham Hall, Fareham

March 19-23

fernehamhall.co.uk