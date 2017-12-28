With December dominated by pantomimes, many theatres take a short break in January before getting properly back into the swing of things.

But there are a lot of shows to look forward to, covering everything from touring West End musicals, to big name comedy, dance, and much more.

Just in time for the expected July release of Mamma Mia! 2 in cinemas, the original musical based on the timeless classics of Abba hits The Kings Theatre in Southsea from June 8 to 23.

There are also great expectations for another songbook musical, Son of a Preacher Man, which uses the music of Dusty Springfield. Directed by Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood, this is the brand new show's debut UK tour. It is in Southsea from February 27 to March 3. Tickets £15 to £33. Go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk

One of the biggest events is shaping up to be the Big Mouth Comedy Festival. Over two days at Portsmouth Guildhall there will be performances by Russell Kane, Andy Parsons, Seann Walsh and Paul Nelson with Jan Ravens, Zoe Lyons, Barry Cryer and Colin Sell and many more. Tickets cost from £19 for a session, to £71 for the full weekend on March 10 and 11. Go to bigmouthcomedyfestival.co.uk

One of the biggest sitcoms of the 1970s was Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em. Joe Pasquale takes on the mantle of the hapless Frank Spencer in this new stage version at the New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth from March 19 to 24. Go to newtheatreroyal.com.

On the am-dram front, Fareham Musical Society gets dark with Dial M For Murder, the thriller made famous by Alfred Hitchcock, at Ferneham Hall in Fareham from February 14 to 17. The Portsmouth Players boldly tackle The Full Monty from February 20 to 24 at The Kings. And FMS, again at Ferneham, stage The Best of British Musicals from March 13 to 17. Also at Ferneham, South Downe Musical Society is staging the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic Carousel, from April 18 to 21. Check out fernehamhall.co.uk. And The Petersfield School will be bringing Lionel Bart's Oliver! to life at New Theatre Royal from January 24 to 26.

For dance fans there's an embarrassment of Strictly stars doing the rounds, Pasha Kovalev's The Magic of Hollywood is at Ferneham on March 18 and New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth on June 1. Giovanni Pernice is Born To Win at The Kings on April 18. There's an Audience with Ian Waite and Oti Mabuse on March 24, James and Ola Jordan: Uncensored on March 30, and Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara Remembering Fred on May 28, all at the Guildhall. Go to portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

For more experimental dance, multi-award-winning choreographer Wayne McGregor's Atomos is at New Theatre Royal on February 9. And on March 1, Joli Vyann's Imbalance fuses dance and circus to stunning effect at the same venue.