Information overload for new theatre's debut

Winner: Faith Thorpe

CHIPPER CLUB: Congratulations to Faith, the Kings junior reviewer for 2018

Nuffield Southampton Theatres opens its new Studio Theatre with Caryl Churchill’s theatrical kaleidoscope, Love and Information.

Funny, powerful and exhilarating, this breath-taking web of complex and interlinking worlds explores the question – is the overload of information affecting our capacity to love?

Director Max Lindsay says: 'It is fitting that the first play at Nuffield Southampton Theatres' newest venue is one by its Youth Theatre, which is so cutting edge yet written by a lady who celebrates her 80th birthday this year.

'Love and Information is that rare play which is both wise and relentlessly fresh and rich in meaning.

'This is a youth theatre production which is relevant and resonant for everyone.'

It runs from January 18-20. Tickets are available from nstheatres.co.uk.