White Cobra Productions brings its staging of Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins – the worst opera singer in the world, to Hayling next week.

The company recently swept the board at the Manx Easter Drama Festival, winning Best Play, with its leads Kate Billingham and Richard Jordan being voted Best Actress and Best Actor respectively.

The play tells the story of 1940s New York socialite Florence Foster Jenkins and her determination to pursue her dream of becoming a top-class opera singer, refusing to let the fact that she's tone-deaf stand in her way.

She employs the initially bemused pianist Cosme McMoon and together they eventually perform a sell-out concert at the world famous Carnegie Hall.

As well as the top prizes White Cobra also scooped an additional acting award for Lynne O’Sullivan, for the set, and the audience appreciation award, where the audience voted for their favourite play.

The story of Florence Foster Jenkins was recently an Oscar-nominated film starring Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant.