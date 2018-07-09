Jake Quickenden will be on the look-out for his Cinderella at The Kings Theatre

HE’S sung for Simon Cowell on The X Factor, survived the jungle in I’m a Celebrity… and earlier this year won the latest series of Dancing on Ice.

Now Jake Quickenden faces another major challenge as he takes on the lead role in this year’s panto at The Kings Theatre in Southsea.

Jake will be playing the Handsome Prince in Cinderella.

He made his TV debut in X Factor 2012 when he made it to the judges’ house stage. But he got another chance in 2014 and got through to the live shows.

Hot off the tails of the X Factor Jake was invited to appear in I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, where he was also pipped at the post.

Jake went on to release his first EP titled I Want You followed up by his own live tour. Jake stole audience’s hearts again earlier this year when he won ITV’s Dancing on Ice after an intense final showdown.

Joining Jake as his loyal best friend Dandini, is Gosport’s own Marcus Patrick, who first appeared on our screens in as Ben in Hollyoaks. He has continued to win plenty more TV and stage acting roles but is well-known for his Kings’ panto appearances.

Cinderella would not be complete without a wicked stepmother and local star Jack Edwards can be very wicked. Last year he stole the show as Sarah Spoilit.

Jack said: ‘You never expect to be asked back, but they actually asked me during last year’s run if I’d do it. I’ve played one of the ugly step-sisters before here in Cinderella, so I said let’s try something different, and they came up with this. I can’t wait.’

Paul Lawrence-Thomas and Harry Howle play the ugly sisters.

Holding the whole show together will be the naughty but charming Buttons played by Simon Grant, in his second Kings panto.

Cinderella is on at the Albert Road venue from December 11 to january 6. Go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk.