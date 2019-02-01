Joe Wells wins Best Comedy Act at The Guide Awards, but Hetty Austin steps in in his absence

Things got off to a wobbly start with the first presentation of the night when Joe Wells was announced as the winner of Best Comedy for the second year running.

And like last year, he was unable to make it to the awards – but at least this time he let us know in advance that he had been offered a gig he couldn’t refuse.

His friend and fellow comic, Hetty Austin collected the award on his behalf.

Hetty says: ‘He sent me a message and asked me to pick up his award - he assumed!’

Along with Joe and Sunjai Arif, who was also nominated, she co-runs the Boutique Comedy Club, which routinely sells out at the Wave Maiden in Southsea.

Hetty adds: ‘We run Boutique Comedy on the second Thursday every month, where we hand-pick the best comedians on the circuit, tickets are £5. I read my diary every month about the terrible things that have happened to me. So this month I’ll be reading about how I’m a substitute for Joe…’

In 2018 Joe gigged loads and took his I Hope I Die Before I Start Voting Conservative to Brighton Fringe. He is already previewing his new show, Marilyn and Me.

Sunjai was runner-up.

Portsmouth Guildhall Trust sponsored the Best Comedy Act category.