May the 4th, and 5th, be with you for Portsmouth Comic Con

FOLLOWING huge success in its inaugural year, Portsmouth Comic Con is all set to return next May and tickets go on sale today.

In the largest event of its kind on the south Coast, Portsmouth Comic Con brings together the best in comic book, TV, film and pop culture entertainment.

This May’s debut event was attended by more than 5,000 people. It welcomed pre-eminent artists from around the world who have worked on Star Wars, Superman, Batman, Wolverine and many more.

Celebrity guests from film and television including Game of Thrones, Doctor Who and Red Dwarf were in attendance. Fans were also treated to virtual reality exhibits, panels, exhibitions, cosplay, special FX artists, retro gaming, board gaming and children’s workshops.

Next year’s event, set over Star Wars weekend – May 4 and 5, promises to be even bigger and better with a special celebration of Batman’s 80th anniversary.

Chief executive for Portsmouth Guildhall, Andy Grays said: ‘We can’t wait for Portsmouth Comic Con to return in 2019. We are working on some really exciting ideas and guest announcements with our partners, Tripwire Magazine, and we look forward to sharing these very soon. We are building on the elements of the event that people loved this year and working on a fantastic range of new exhibitions, displays and workshops to ensure there is something new for people to enjoy.’

Editor of Tripwire, Joel Meadows added: ‘This year’s line up of comic artists will be hard to beat but we are working to do just that. There are some exciting names already in the mix.’

Tickets go on sale from 9am today at portsmouthcomiccon.com or 0844 847 2362 at a super early bird price.