<!--NSTYLE=PSUB_Guide gig details--> Stand-up star Suzi Ruffell returns home for headline gig at Boutique Comedy Club

Boutique Comedy is a new comedy club run by local comedians Joe Wells, Hetty Austin and Sunjai Arif.

A carefully curated mix of the best professional comedians alongside exciting up and coming talent, with a focus on original and innovative comedy.

This is a comedy club made especially for comedy fans in one of the most intimate venues in the city.

This month’s headliner is Portsmouth’s own Suzi Ruffell. You may have heard Suzi on Radio 4’s News Quiz or seen her numerous TV appearances but she is at her best when performing live and has supported the likes of Josh Widdicombe, Kevin Bridges and Alan Carr on tour.

So come down to The Wave Maiden to see why The Guardian described Suzi as 'a stand-up gem.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8.30pm, it’s best to buy tickets in advance as the venue can only hold 40 people and previous shows have sold out. Tickets are £5 advance , £7 on the door if available.

Support comes from Sami Stone, Sunjai Arif, and Hetty Austin. The venue will be serving home-cooked food and craft beer.

Boutique Comedy Club

Wave Maiden, Southsea

Thursday, January 11

wegottickets.com