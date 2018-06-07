Panto helps out charity

Have your say

Oh yes it is! Panto set to support cancer charity

On July 7 at 8pm, the Thorngate Pantomime and Variety Group will be performing at Gosport Masonic Hall in Clarence Road.

The Thorngate Pantomime and Variety Group. Picture: Supplied

The pantomime is being held in support of Harbour Cancer Support, which recently moved to its new home in Stoke Road earlier this year.

Janet Pearse from the variety group says that everyone involved is looking forward to the event.

She said: ‘We have old-time musical numbers, songs from the Second World War, solo performances and comedy acts.

‘It has been a real community effort – the printing press has sorted out our posters free of charge and the Masonic Hall was offered to us for the evening. It’s been lovely to see everyone help us out.

‘This is going to be a really good show – we can’t wait to get on stage and perform.’

130 tickets are available for £5 a head and can be purchased from Harbour Cancer Support or Gosport Masonic Hall.