Prepare to go Berserk as this spectacular circus comes to town

Titchfield Primary School pupils meet War Horse

Students meet theatre star Joey

They claim to be the biggest and boldest circus-based theatre spectacular in the UK.

You can judge for yourself when Cirque Berserk! stops off here as part of its mammoth 40-week tour.

They combine contemporary circus artistry with hair-raising, death-defying stunts, all specially designed for staging in a proscenium arch theatre.

This year sees the return of its most famous – and most dangerous – act, the Globe of Death, in which four motorcyclists risk life and limb traversing the inside of a spherical steel cage at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour. They’re joined by a magnificent company of more than 30 performers, including the hilarious Mustache Brothers.

The Kings, Southsea

May 27-30

kingsportsmouth.co.uk