Prepare to go Berserk as this spectacular circus comes to town

They claim to be the biggest and boldest circus-based theatre spectacular in the UK.

You can judge for yourself when Cirque Berserk! stops off here as part of its mammoth 40-week tour.

They combine contemporary circus artistry with hair-raising, death-defying stunts, all specially designed for staging in a proscenium arch theatre.

This year sees the return of its most famous – and most dangerous – act, the Globe of Death, in which four motorcyclists risk life and limb traversing the inside of a spherical steel cage at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour. They’re joined by a magnificent company of more than 30 performers, including the hilarious Mustache Brothers.

The Kings, Southsea

May 27-30

kingsportsmouth.co.uk