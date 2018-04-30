Pull up a bench for the debut of a new play

This new play tells the story of Tom, an uncompromising, seemingly cold-hearted businessman who changes when a secret he has held for years is uncovered and we learn why he is the way he is.

Benches is the latest play by Portsmouth writer Roger Goldsmith.

Roger says: ‘I was lucky enough to be selected as one of 10 writers for the Royal Court Writers’ playwriting group in the summer of 2016, where we were asked to write a new play by the end of November.

'I wrote Benche’. The Royal Court called it an"‘engaging story" but didn't offer a production. I have since developed the play from that first draft.'

Set in the Portsmouth area, using a cast of six local actors, Leigh Cunningham, Philip Amor, Stuart Frank, Lee Backhouse, Chris Mills, Alex Howat, and directed by Sam Sampson of Hum Drum Theatre, the Southsea production will be the first staging of the play. It will be followed by a London production in the autumn.

Tickets cost £10 and £8.

Ring 07951 750165 or email roger.goldsmith@ntlworld.com to book.

Rosie's Vineyard, Southsea

April 30-May 3

