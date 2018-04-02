Remember to catch The Forgotten Princess at The Groundlings Theatre

This Easter step into an enchanted forest full of fairy-tale characters and follow the adventures of the Forgotten Princess.

With the handsome Prince Charming, Cinderella on her way to the ball, Rapunzel getting into a tangle, and even the three little Pigs hopping in on the action, the Forgotten Princess is waiting for you to save her.

Be a part of the highs and lows of this heart-warming tale, as they sing, dance and swash their swords in what is going to be an Easter to remember. After the show meet all your favourite characters such as Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, Jack and the giant Beanstalk, and Pinocchio to name a few...

The Forgotten Princess is written by two former Groundlings Drama School pupils, Sydney Howard and Celia Muir, with Celia going on to win Best Supporting Actress at the Los Angeles Cinema Festival of Hollywood in 2012.

Groundlings Theatre, Portsea

April 4-14

groundlings.co.uk