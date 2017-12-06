REVIEW: Skellig at The Spring Arts Centre, Havant

David Almond’s Skellig is one of the most acclaimed novels for young readers in recent years.

When a move to a new house coincides with his baby sister’s illness, Michael’s life seems suddenly unsettled. In the derelict garage of his new home,

Michael finds a strange creature – an otherworldly being who will need his help if he is to survive.

Bringing the book to the stage is an ambitious project demanding a supple fusion of the ordinary and the magical to create ‘a half-myth that’s nearly true’. There is much to admire in the detail of HumDrum’s production but on its first performance it has not yet found the pace and vigour to fully bring the piece home.

Almond’s own adaptation does not help. The characters use third person narration, often telling us what they are doing when we can see that very clearly. At its best, this technique can lift us into a world of poetic imagery and the co-directors, Sam Sampson and Caz Gilmore, have found some effective stage devises to physicalise these magical elements.

James Walden and Tasmin Halford give spirited performances as the children and there is strong support from Sean Fisher as Michael’s dad.

A commendable feature of the production is that it is imaginatively signed throughout by Caz Gilmore.

Until Saturday.