REVIEW: Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

It’s like bathing in a rainbow while drinking a Bailey’s hot chocolate – colourful, super sweet but a little bit naughty.

This year’s panto Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs burst on to the stage at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton with a flurry of colour and magnificent outfits.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Mayflower Theatre. Picture by Robin Jones/Digital South

The show follows the traditional fairy tale with Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood at its helm as the evil Queen Lucretia.

He plays the wicked role with aplomb and just the right amount of naughtiness – although let’s hope that no sensitive ears are planning on buying tickets.

Craig towers above the rest of the cast with his crown and heels – not hard when seven of them are on their knees playing dwarfs.

While Craig has the best costumes, acting (not quite the Bafta award standard he hopes for in the plot) and fabulousness, it’s Barry and Paul aka the Chuckle Brothers with their 50 years of slapstick silliness who really bring the show to life.

From their old but loved catch lines: ‘Helllloooo,’ and ‘To me, to you,’ to their hilarious mishearing of words and a rather rude cucumber scene, the two Queen’s Henchmen are panto pros and have the kids (and big kids like me) eating out of their hands.

Street dance troupe Flawless – made famous by Britain’s Got Talent – are also worth a mention as their modern act brings a different flavour to the show.

The seven dwarfs are great singers, Snow White (played by Charlotte Haines of Hayling Island) is as pretty and sweet as expected and Prince Harry of Hampshire (played by Oliver Savile) is like a young Hugh Grant. There are also some great children as extras, brilliant backdrops and well-choreographed dancers.

Being at the Mayflower allows for some great hi-tech additions with the magic mirror and flying dragons which swoop over the audience, making for exciting viewing.

This panto is slick and professional – well worth the family outing, even if you haven’t got kids.

Until January 7.