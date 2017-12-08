REVIEW: Snow White, Kings Theatre, Southsea

MIRROR, mirror on the wall, where is the best panto of them all?

If that’s the answer you’re seeking this holiday season, then look no further than the Kings Theatre.

For sparkle, silliness, fun and good old-fashioned panto slapstick returned to the Southsea venue last night.

The opening performance saw a packed house as stars such as TV presenter and former glamour girl Melinda Messenger, actress and singer Anita Harris, Hollyoaks heartthrob Marcus Patrick and more took to the stage in the opening night of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The show had the audience in stitches as they followed the traditional story with some pop songs, well-choreographed, energetic dances and jokes about Southampton and Brexit thrown in.

Dame Sarah Spoilit, played by Jack Edwards, had people roaring with laughter with her naughty ways and fabulous costumes.

While evil stepmum Queen Malevolent brought the right amount of darkness to prompt boos.

Marcus, who played the Huntsman, said it was great to be back in Southsea. It’s the fifth time he’s appeared at the Kings panto.

Marcus, who is from Gosport but grew up in Titchfield and Wickham, said: ‘It’s always great to play here. It’s like coming home. It’s the theatre I have played the most, but it’s also the theatre that’s closest to my heart as I remember coming here as a kid.’

Melinda, who plays Fairy Sparkle, said: ‘We had a really good time. Hopefully it went really well, we got a really good reaction. My favourite bit is when you hear the kids when they see the lights and join in. That’s the best.’

Enjoying the first performance was the Hughes family from Cosham.

Benjamin, seven, was with his brother Oliver, three, mum Katherine, 33, and dad Dave, 34.

Benjamin said: ‘I liked Muddles the best because he was funny. I have enjoyed the whole thing.’

Also enjoying the show was four-year old Molly Foster from Swanmore, with mum Sarah.

‘My favourite was Dame Sarah, she was really funny,’ she said.

For others it was the seven dwarfs who shone.

Jahmarley Dear, six, who was with his brother Roman, eight, and mum Rebecca Chandler, from Fratton, said: ‘I liked it when the little people came on. They made me laugh.’

Other actors in last night’s show included Simon Grant as Muddles, Hannah Lowther as Snow White, Jordan Adams as Prince Valentine plus the magnificent seven dwarfs.

The show continues until January 1. For tickets go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

KIMBERLEY BARBER