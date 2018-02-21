REVIEW: The Full Monty at The Kings Theatre, Southsea

As a huge fan of the 1997 film, starring Robert Carlyle, I simply couldn’t wait to see the stage version of The Full Monty.

It’s bizarre that the show, known famously as a British classic, is set in America. Of course, this is no fault of the Portsmouth Players.

Tony Bryant impressed as leading man, Jerry Lukowski. Meanwhile Robert Day was very convincing as his lovable sidekick Dave. The duo were at their best when appearing together. Mark Gaizley was a hit with the female crowd members as Ethan whilst Tony Johnson was utterly endearing as Malcolm. Young Max Wallace, appearing as Jerry’s son Nathan, was also very impressive.

Vocally, however, it was the ladies that were the victors. Jacqueline Willis, Georgina Rose-Rust and Kayleigh Pendry were all fabulous singers.

Jeanette Broad provided further comedy as rehearsal pianist Jeanette Burmeister with a scene-stealing performance.

In places, I struggled with the diction. The dialogue felt very rushed and it needn’t be. Perhaps this was down to first-night jitters. The accents also slipped in the occasional scene but despite my initial reservations about the American setting, this is a good musical with some very catchy songs – I’m still singing Let It Go now

Hats (and everything else!) off to anyone who is prepared to strip on the Kings Theatre stage.

Until Saturday.