REVIEW: The Kite Runner at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Having read the book, I did wonder how The Kite Runner would work on the stage.

But I left Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre in awe at a moving and powerful production that was beautifully portrayed to a totally gripped audience.

It tells the story of two best friends from very different backgrounds growing up in 1970s Afghanistan.

Lead character Amir becomes close friends with Hassan, the son of his father’s servant, and they spend their childhood flying kites in the city of Kabul.

But the differences between them become more apparent as time goes on and a confrontation with a local bully ends up tearing the boys apart.

It is a tale of loyalty, friendship and love in a country that has been so damaged by the horrors of war.

It’s a simple production with a small cast but the minimalism really just adds to the charm.

Raj Ghatak’s portrayal of Amir was outstanding. As well as playing the lead character and narrating throughout, he also fluidly switched between playing Amir as both an adult and a child.

Whether you’ve read the best selling novel or not, The Kite Runner is a special production that is not to be missed.

Until Saturday.

RUTH SCAMMELL