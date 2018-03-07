REVIEW: The Sound of Music at The Kings Theatre, Southsea

Being of a certain age, I have grown up knowing and loving the film of The Sound of Music and this stage version certainly didn’t disappoint.

It is loosely based upon the real story of the von Trapp family, their music and their subsequent fleeing from Austria before the Second World War.

This stage version is accompanied by a live orchestra playing the iconic music and lyrics of Rodgers and Hammerstein.

The show started off with a technical problem in the first scene of Act One and after a brief interlude with the house lights up, the show started again and was this time faultless.

The voice of Maria played by Lucy O’Byrne was certainly worth waiting for and for a couple of hours I was transported back to my childhood and the Julie Andrews of the film.

I spent the whole of the first act with a smile on my face trying hard to resist the temptation to sing along to the familiar songs.

The beginning of Act Two was when we did get the chance to sing and clap along encouraged by the conductor to the familiar melodies before seamlessly linking in to its first scene.

Special mentions must go to Megan Llewllyn as the Mother Abbess whose voice just filled the Kings Theatre, to Katie Shearman as Liesl and to all the children. There was a deserved standing ovation from all in the stalls leaving us with a song in our hearts.

Until Saturday.