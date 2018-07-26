Shakespeare’s bloody masterpiece Titus Andronicus comes to Titchfield

The Roman theme for Titchfield Festival Theatre’s Shakespeare Summer Festival continues with the company’s staging of Titus Andronicus.

Known as one of The Bard’s darkest and most violent plays, although the story is fictional, it is based on real events during the decline in the Roman Empire.

The stage is set in an oppressed society which is in the throes of political upheaval and the brothers Saturninus and Bassianus are in contention to be the next emperor.

Titus Andronicus is Rome’s most honoured general who returns from wars against the Goths with their queen, Tamora, her sons and her lover, Aaron the Moor, as captives.

When her eldest son is sacrificed by Titus; she vows revenge.

This production has power, manipulation and revenge all in spades.

In total there are 14 killings, six severed members, at least one rape, one live burial, one case of insanity and one of cannibalism – an average of 5.2 atrocities per act, or one for every 97 lines.

It is an uncompromising play that does not give in, let up or bow down to niceties or delicate sensitivities.

Kevin Fraser, artistic director for TFT says: ‘We have been delighted with the great reviews we have had from patrons so far during this Shakespeare Festival season and we are confident that our audiences will love this one too.

‘It was a critically acclaimed play in Shakespeare’s day and was regarded as excellent. Clearly, the themes cover many of the darker sides of human nature. However, Titus is also gripping and the cast is looking forward to performing another of The Bard’s great Roman plays.’

TITUS ANDRONICUS

Titchfield Festival Theatre

July 31-August 5

titchfieldfestivaltheatre.com