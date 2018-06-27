Stars for Mayflower Theatre’s Christmas panto 2018 announced

Have your say

THREE stars are set to join the cast for this year’s Christmas pantomime at the Mayflower Theatre.

X Factor winner Joe McElderry, Three Degrees diva Sheila Ferguson and Hear’Say star Suzanne Shaw will perform in panto Dick Whittington, from Saturday, December 15.

Singer, songwriter and actor Joe, who won the sixth series of ITV’s The X Factor in 2009, will play the role of Dick Whittington.

American singer, songwriter, actress and author Sheila Ferguson will join him as Fairy Bow Bells, while pop and television star Suzanne Shaw, who rose to fame on talent search show Popstars, will play the role of Alice Fitzwarren.

The trio will join the previously announced stars Steve McFadden, Bobby Davro and Andrew Ryan.

Michael Ockwell, Mayflower Theatre’s chief executive, said: ‘I am thrilled that we have Joe, Sheila and Suzanne joining us this Christmas.

With such a strong line up of stars, Dick Whittington is going to be the must-see pantomime this year.

I look forward to welcoming pantomime audiences back to our new-look theatre to see a sensational Olivier Award Winning production under the direction of Andrew Wright, who directed last year’s record-breaking production of Snow White.’

Joe’s first single The Climb reached number one in the UK singles chart.

He has previously performed at the theatre with this concert Saturday Night at the Movies.

Sheila is best known for her music career as lead singer of the Three Degrees.

She has undertaken many musical theatre roles in the West End and regularly appears on TV, including as a panellist on ITV’s Loose Women.

Hear’Say star Suzanne’s debut single Pure and Simple was the fastest-selling non-charitable record ever to reach number one, with sell-out tours and a record-breaking album which followed.

She went on to establish herself as an actress with leading stage roles in Chicago and The Rocky Horror Show.

The pantomime, which will run from December 15 to January 6, is being produced by Qdos Entertainment.

The Mayflower Theatre is in Southampton.

Tickers are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the theatre’s box office on (023) 8071 1811 or by visiting the website.