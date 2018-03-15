Strictly star Pasha Kovalev brings all the glitz and glamour of the golden age

Pasha Kovalev, winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2014, returns with his brand new show, The Magic of Hollywood.

Created by Pasha and his long-time dance partner Anya Garnis, the show is jam packed with sequins, glitz and glamour as Pasha takes to the stage with his sensational dancers and they perform Oscar-worthy performances all set to a Hollywood theme. It is billed as a night for all the family, not to be missed.

Pasha arrived in the UK in 2011 as one of the professionals on Strictly Come Dancing.

His first celebrity partner was Chelsee Healey and they they were runners-up to the coveted title.

In following years Pasha was partnered with celebrities including Kimberley Walsh, Rachel Riley, Naga Munchetty, Carol Kirkwood, Chizzy Akudolu, ultimately winning a the Glitterball Trophy in 2014 with TV presenter Caroline Flack.

After the huge success of his tours Life Through Dance, It’s All About You and Let’s Dance The Night Away over the last few years, Pasha will be joined again by his spectacular dancers in an evening of live singing, dance, Hollywood glamour and fun.

At each theatre, Pasha invites a local dance school to perform on stage with him, for his Fareham show he will be joined by members of Jane Mackinnon School of Dance in Southampton.

Ferneham Hall, Fareham

Sunday, March 18

fernehamhall.co.uk