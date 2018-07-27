Talk will explain photographer’s Labour of Love

Worthing Museum curator Emma Walder and photographer Julia Horbaschk are holding a public talk on tomorrow to support the museum’s exhibition Safe European Home? in which Julia’s work features

The ‘in conversation’ session will focus on the story behind the museum’s archive of letters and paintings, while outlining the ‘making of’ Julia’s body of work, Labour of Love, which looks at Eastern European migrant workers and their status in the UK.

Labour of Love complements an exhibition that serves as a tribute to the extraordinarily talented and inventive local artist Damian Le Bas who unexpectedly died in December 2017.

The exhibition features Damian’s work and that of his wife, Delaine, as well as paintings by friend Alex Michon.

‘I am delighted to be included in the show,’ says Julia. ‘By holding the sessions with the Museum’s curator we’ll reveal fascinating stories from the archive and explore how my work evolved in light of current Brexit negotiations.’

Safe European Home? which Damian and his wife Delaine have been showing throughout Europe since 2011, encompasses their broader protest against the phantom of fascism they believe to be stalking the continent.

First shown outside the parliament building in Vienna in 2011, Safe European Home? comes back to the artists’ home town in Worthing and with this show they have opened it up to involve two artists working on similar themes.

‘I'm literally putting Gypsies on the map’, Damian Le Bas would say of his cartographic representations of Europe.

The title itself is taken from a Clash song, a band well known for taking an active anti-fascist stance. Refusing to be history-blind, the pioneering work serves as a timely wake-up call to remind us that the human soul has no borders.

Safe European Home? runs until October 13 at Worthing Museum. Art and installation by Delaine and Damian Le Bas and Alex Michon, photo installation by Julia Horbaschk.

The talk is 11.30am–12.30pm. For more visit worthingmuseum.co.uk or call 01903 221 448.