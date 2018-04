Have your say

A THEATRE in Portsmouth is looking for new stars to take to the stage.

Groundlings Theatre in Portsea is currently auditioning for new members of its drama school.

The theatre has a number of groups for all different ages, including performing arts groups for seniors.

Actress Charlotte Larder said: ‘It’s done in a professional way and it really helps us improve on our acting skills.’

The free trial lessons will be running from April 24-28. For more information call (023) 9273 7370.