A ROYAL ball at Groundlings Theatre will be raising money for Stand Up To Cancer.

The theatre in Kent Street, Portsmouth, will be hosting the ball on February 18 from 1.30-2.30pm and 2.30-5.30pm.

A live princess show, charity raffle, face painting and craft activities will all be available, with proceeds going to the charity.

Children’s tickets will include a soft drink and a sweet cone.

Tickets will go on sale on January 1.