Theatre to host Shakespeare play in Portsmouth park

ACTORS resplendent in full Elizabethan costume are set to take over a park for an outdoor performance of Shakespeare.

New Theatre Royal will host The Tempest in Gatcombe Park on Copnor Road this month with the piece performed by all-male theatre company, the Lord Chamberlain’s Men.

Artistic director Scott Ramsay said: ‘We are dedicated to making the arts more accessible to the local community which is why we wanted to host an outdoor event where we take theatre to the people.’

This is the first time since re-opening after a £4.5m refurbishment back in 2015 that New Theatre Royal has hosted an Open Air Theatre production.

With its focus on increasing accessibility New Theatre Royal chose one of the most popular parks in the area and kept the prices as low as possible, to encourage audiences to enjoy high quality theatre.

Tickets start at just £5 to bring a picnic blanket, or £15 for those who would prefer to bring a low-backed garden chair.

Soctt added: ‘With tickets priced from just £5 this is one of many ways we are encouraging audiences to experience and enjoy high quality theatre here in Portsmouth.

‘We are looking forward to what is set to be a fantastic and magical evening, and hope to see lots of people there.’

The event will take place on Wednesday, June 13 at 7.30pm.

For more information visit newtheatreroyal.com