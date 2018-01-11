Things get messy when cookery meets comedy

George Egg, the comic who brought us Anarchist Cook, is back with a new show – DIY Chef.

George is a stand-up comedian who cooks food, surprisingly good food, live on stage using unconventional methods and unexpected equipment. He makes you laugh too.

In this show, a health scare sees George banished from the family kitchen, but relocated to the garden shed his imagination and resourcefulness lead him to build an improvised kitchen there instead. During an inspiring and inventive evening of stand-up, live cooking and comedy lecture George prepares a breakfast, a lunch and a dinner using, among other things, a wallpaper stripper, a heat gun, a paper shredder and a whole host of other power tools, office equipment, hair-dressing appliances and gardening implements. And the audience get to eat the food at the end.

The show was a total sell out at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Brighton Fringe Festival 2017 where it enjoyed a glut of five and four star rave reviews.

Esteemed food critic for The Observer Jay Rayner calls him: 'Brilliantly funny.'

http://thespring.co.uk/whats-on/comedy/george-egg-diy-chef/