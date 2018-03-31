Time to get evil with Joe Black's new solo show

Infamous cabaret miscreant Joe Black invites you to indulge in the glorious and mysteriously lime green hues of the dark side and find out why it feels so good to be bad.

He will be celebrating the musical numbers of the finest villains, evil doers, baddies and the downright despicable in his latest solo show.

Joined by their terminally bewildered henchwoman Friedrich Hollandaise on piano, Joe Black will celebrate the baddest in the land.

So be prepared, you poor unfortunate souls and trust in Joe, as they connect with their friends on the other side.

And they'll be asking the question: 'Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the most evil one of all?'

Touch of Evil: A Celebration Of Villainy In Song is at The Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea on Sunday at 7.30pm. Go to wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.