Titchfield Festival Theatre celebrates the best in new writing

Titchfield Festival Theatre is looking forward to an exciting 2019 as it launches its New Play season.

Six new plays are scheduled in the programme, all of which showcase the talent of local writers of all ages.

Kevin Fraser, TFT’s artistic director explains the idea behind the season: ‘Every month local writers send us their plays and approach us, hoping that we will agree to perform their productions. This made us appreciate the amount of great writing that exists in our community; exciting new plays which challenge the boundaries and provide opportunities for emerging new writers to see their plays performed to local audiences. It can be extremely difficult to get your play into production – and as a charity, we see it as an important part of our role to encourage, develop and nurture creativity and local talent.’

First up is The Saga of Ken and Sandra, a risqué comedy written by Jules Garvey-Welch. This is then followed by a wide range of new plays covering different genres; classics, comedies, thrillers, ghost stories and a two short plays about the invaluable contribution working women played in the First World War.

The season finishes with a series of new short plays during March, performed by both the Titchfield Youth Theatre and a week of new short plays written by members of the Titchfield Festival Theatre Playwrights’ Group.

The interest in this new initiative has been so strong that planning is already underway for a 2020 programme. If you would like to submit your work for consideration, please get in touch.

To celebrate the start of the season, there will be a Meet The Writers reception on Wednesday at 6.30pm at Titchfield Festival Theatre. All the directors and writers of this year’s new plays will be there and short excerpts from forthcoming productions will also be performed. Light refreshments will be available.

THE SAGA OF KEN & SANDRA

Titichfield Festival Theatre

Until January 19

titchfieldfestivaltheatre.com

