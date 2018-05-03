Titchfield Festival Theatre  tackle Carla Lane's breakthrough sitcom The Liver Birds

Two young women, Sandra and Beryl, share a flat in Liverpool. It’s the 1970s and their lives are filled with dreams, talking about boyfriends and of course, the trials and tribulations of everyday life.

The Liver Birds, written by friends Carla Lane and Myra Taylor became a hugely successful television programme in that decade, entertaining millions with its funny and amusing take on life as the girls pursue their romantic interests whilst keeping their interfering mothers at bay.

The TV sitcom has now been adapted for the stage and Martin Crawley is directing the show for TFT. Martin explains: 'The Liver Birds is a play which brilliantly captures that exciting period at the end of the 1960s and the beginning of the 1970s as women started to discover greater independence, with more freedoms at work and opportunities in their love lives.

'This is a hilarious and entertaining show where you will be introduced to a constant stream of colourful and eccentric neighbours, ex-lovers, mothers, fathers and vicars, each who parade through the flat to add to the overall confusion.'

Kevin Fraser, artistic director for the Titchfield Festival Theatre adds: 'We chose The Liver Birds as it was a perfect play to follow on from our classic season. If you remember the 1970s you will love it, however there is plenty for younger audiences to enjoy and appreciate. The play is suitably nostalgic, superbly co-written by one of Britain’s most popular writers, Carla Lane, exploring the relationships of the two young women in an amusing and charming way.'

Titchfield Festival Theatre

May 9-19

titchfieldfestivaltheatre.com