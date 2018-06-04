Trio of prized pooches picked for upcoming theatre show

Have your say

DOG auditions were held for an upcoming theatre show.

A trio of King Charles spaniels have been hand-picked to appear in the West Meon Theatre’s rendition of Nell Gwynne next month.

The play, which won an Olivier in 2016, will feature at the site from July 11 until July 15.

To make sure the dogs could work with the cast, King Charles II, his mistress Nell Gwynn and their

young son all turned up in costume to interact with their canine cast members.

Diesel, Eric and Phoebe are the names of the three animals chosen.

They will each do a couple of performances and act as understudies in the event one of the pooches can’t make the show.

Said show director, Mary Dawson: ‘This isn’t a shaggy dog story! The King Charles Spaniel is named after this famous royal who is known to have loved these dogs.

‘For us, to have them in the play adds an extra layer of authenticity that should prove highly entertaining.’