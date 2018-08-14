Why Portsmouth’s Groundlings Theatre is showcasing a whopping 11,000 costumes from world-class shows

A COSTUME exhibition at a Portsmouth theatre will be showing off some of the most dazzling costumes from the world of showbusiness next month.

Groundlings Theatre in Kent Street, will be displaying 11,000 costumes, plus props, at a costume exhibition on Friday, September 7.

The costumes have been either made for or bought from the BBC, Royal Opera House, National Theatre and West End, among others.

Technical director Richard Stride said: ‘Our wardrobe depart is real life Aladdin’s cave.

‘You never know what you going to find – and it is the heartbeat of theatre.’

Entry to the exhibition will be free, with visitors able to come and take a look from 1-4pm on the day.