Wil Hodgson’s providing the real alternative at the Boutique Comedy Club

What is ‘alternative comedy’? What was alternative 40 years ago is now prime time entertainment. Stewart Lee is often considered the king of alternative comedy but when he’s selling out huge theatres can he still wear that crown?

Some people think that Mrs Brown’s Boys is the new alternative comedy (those people are wrong).

Wil Hodgson IS alternative comedy. He’s a former skinhead, ex-pro-wrestler, My Little Pony collector from the town of Chippenham. His debut show at the Edinburgh Fringe earned him the prestigious Perrier award and since then he has appeared on Russell Howard’s Good News and supported Mark Thomas on a nationwide tour. In fact Mark Thomas once said of Hodgson: ‘This is punk rock! This is how it should be.’

You won’t see Wil’s unique brand of storytelling stand up at most comedy clubs but this Thursday he headlines the proudly alternative Boutique Comedy club at the Wave Maiden.

Boutique Comedy Club is the brainchild of local comedians Joe Wells, Hetty Austin and Sunjai Arif. It aims to showcase a mix of up-and-coming local talent and established headline acts with an emphasis on innovative and original comedy. Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are £5 from wegottickets.com.​​​​​​​