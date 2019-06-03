Here are six great events taking place across the area during the next 48 hours.

MUSICAL: Join Alex, Melman, Gloria and Marty as they escape New York Zoo for a life in Madagascar in this all-singing, all-dancing production. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Wednesday, 6.30pm.

EXHIBITION: Enjoy this exhibition of graphic works of trangressive feminism by artists Cathie Pilkington and Paula Rego. Jack House Gallery, Old Portsmouth, Wednesday, 12-5pm.

TALK: Solent Fuschia and Flower Club host their meeting, including a talk called Fabulous Ferns by Jayne Mcbride and Jon Bennett. United Reform Church, Fareham, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

LEARN: Experience the story of the Mary Rose in this new interactive trail for children and families. Use a map to locate chests and have fun while learning. Mary Rose Museum, Portsmouth Dockyard, Tuesday, 10am-5pm.

CIRCUS: A magical circus experience for all the family, including jugglers, acrobats, magic, high wire, the wheel of death and more colourful acts. Ticket prices vary. Walpole Park, Gosport, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: Highbury Players present their production Spanish Lies – a comedy by Frank Vickery. Tickets £8, concessions £6. St Philip’s Hall, Cosham, Wednesday, 7.30pm.