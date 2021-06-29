Portsmouth trolleybus

11 lost wonders that you could once find in Portsmouth

Portsmouth has been home to many iconic works of architecture and design over the years.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 11:27 am

But sadly some of these wonders have been through the decades.

From a windmill in Southsea to the city’s own trolleybus service and even an airport.

MORE: 13 fond memories you might have of Portsmouth if you grew up in the city | 7 words and phrases you will only hear in Portsmouth

We took a dive into our archives to find photos of 11 of Portsmouth’s lost wonders.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Portsmouth Power Station

Portsmouth Power Station. Can you remember it?

Photo: Simmons Aerofilms/Mike Nolan Collection

Buy photo

2. HMS Vernon

HMS Vernon pictured in 1977 - it has since been replaced by Gunwharf Quays.

Photo: -

Buy photo

3. Portsmouth Airport

Portsmouth Airport was open from 1932 to 1973. Can you remember it?

Photo: -

Buy photo

4. Southsea Windmill

Did you know that there used to be a windmill in Southsea?

Photo: Other

Buy photo
SouthseaPompey
Next Page
Page 1 of 3