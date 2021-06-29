11 lost wonders that you could once find in Portsmouth

But sadly some of these wonders have been through the decades.

From a windmill in Southsea to the city’s own trolleybus service and even an airport.

We took a dive into our archives to find photos of 11 of Portsmouth’s lost wonders.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Portsmouth Power Station Portsmouth Power Station. Can you remember it? Photo: Simmons Aerofilms/Mike Nolan Collection Buy photo

2. HMS Vernon HMS Vernon pictured in 1977 - it has since been replaced by Gunwharf Quays. Photo: - Buy photo

3. Portsmouth Airport Portsmouth Airport was open from 1932 to 1973. Can you remember it? Photo: - Buy photo

4. Southsea Windmill Did you know that there used to be a windmill in Southsea? Photo: Other Buy photo