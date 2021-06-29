11 lost wonders that you could once find in Portsmouth
Portsmouth has been home to many iconic works of architecture and design over the years.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 11:27 am
But sadly some of these wonders have been through the decades.
From a windmill in Southsea to the city’s own trolleybus service and even an airport.
MORE: 13 fond memories you might have of Portsmouth if you grew up in the city | 7 words and phrases you will only hear in Portsmouth
We took a dive into our archives to find photos of 11 of Portsmouth’s lost wonders.
Make sure to click through all the pages!
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.
Page 1 of 3