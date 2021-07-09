11 things you can do again in Portsmouth from July 19

It had been postponed from June 21, but the Prime Minister announced that step four in the government’s Covid roadmap would go ahead as planned on July 19.

The easing will see the end of social distancing and the mask-mandate, as well as the opening of venues such as theatres and nightclubs.

A lot will change on July 19, so we have pulled together a guide to 11 things you will be able to do in Portsmouth after that date.

Make sure to click through all the pages of our gallery!

1. Have a song and a dance at a wedding All restrictions on weddings will be lifted from July 19. Meaning there will be no limits on guest numbers and there will be no requirement for table service at life events, or restrictions on singing or dancing. Picture: John Moore/ Getty Images

2. Party the night away at Astoria Nightclubs across the city including Astoria and more, will be able to reopen properly from July 19. So time to dust off the old dance moves.

3. Cheer a goal at Fratton Park It has been a long time since the stands at Fratton Park have been packed with the Pompey faithful. But come the 2021-22 season fans will be back in the ground, with limits on sports stadiums lifted from July 19. Picture: Charlie Crowhurst/ Getty images

4. Got to the pub in a large group The rule of six will be lifted inside pubs and all other hospitality venues - meaning you can go to pubs in large groups once again. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/ Getty Images